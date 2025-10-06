Alabama football found another spark of momentum in its 30-14 victory over Vanderbilt, and much of that came from quarterback Ty Simpson’s calm command of the offense.

After a slow first half, Simpson helped the Crimson Tide flip the game in the third quarter with a string of deep completions and decisive drives, earning head coach Kalen DeBoer’s public praise for his poise and progression.

Simpson threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-31 passing, engineering multiple scoring drives and showing why DeBoer has grown increasingly confident in him.

“We’re aggressive. Backed up in our own territory, we’re throwing the ball down the field with play-action,” DeBoer told Tuscaloosa News. “When you trust your QB as a play-caller, there’s a lot of confidence there.”

Simpson’s chemistry with receivers Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard stood out as Alabama scored 16 unanswered points to secure the win. For the second-year starter, this wasn’t just another SEC victory; it was his settling into his role as QB1 in Tuscaloosa. “Their confidence in me comes from me having confidence in them,” Simpson said after the game. “That’s kind of the reason why I stayed.”

Now, the Crimson Tide turns their focus to a new challenge: a road matchup against 5-0 Missouri. When asked whether the game could be a potential “trap,” DeBoer dismissed the idea outright, via Nick Kelly on X.

“They’re 5-0. They’re a ranked team,” DeBoer said. The Alabama head coach made it clear that the Tigers’ unbeaten record and disciplined approach command respect, and his team isn’t taking the trip to Columbia lightly.

DeBoer emphasized that Alabama is treating Missouri with the same level of preparation as any other major opponent. The Tigers have quietly built one of the SEC’s most balanced teams, led by quarterback Beau Pribula. His ability to stretch defenses vertically will test a Crimson Tide secondary that has improved but remains inconsistent.

The matchup also serves as another barometer for how far Alabama’s offense has come under DeBoer. The Tide have strung together back-to-back victories since the early-season loss to Wisconsin, and Simpson’s continued growth has stabilized an attack that looked uncertain just weeks ago.

This also gives DeBoer another powerful weapon, as recently they committed Nash Johnson III, a team he chose instead of Georgia.

DeBoer’s comments reflected both confidence and caution, a reminder that Alabama isn’t looking past anyone in its push back toward national contention.

With a renewed sense of rhythm and belief, the Tide head into Columbia ready to prove that there are no “trap games” when you’re chasing championships.