Nick Saban might have stepped away from the sideline, but his presence still looms large over Alabama football. During ESPN’s College GameDay this weekend, the legendary former head coach made sure to defend his old program after analyst Kirk Herbstreit praised Vanderbilt’s progress since last year’s shocking upset over the Crimson Tide.

With his trademark grin, Saban reminded everyone that Alabama remains elite. “Let me speak up for Alabama now — we’re better too,” he said, drawing laughs from the panel.

The exchange reflected the intensity surrounding Alabama’s Week 6 matchup against No. 16 Vanderbilt, a revenge game nearly a year in the making.

While Saban’s words stirred nostalgia, Alabama made headlines of its own on the recruiting front. According to Hayes Fawcett on X, Class of 2027 cornerback Nash Johnson III has committed to Alabama.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 CB Nash Johnson III has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @rivals The 6’1 170 CB from Atlanta, GA chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Kentucky, & Vanderbilt “Bama Bound🐘🔴⚪️”https://t.co/UaJUIii8WE pic.twitter.com/srzh8OWfhx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 4, 2025

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back from Atlanta, Georgia, chose the Crimson Tide over offers from Georgia, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt. Johnson’s commitment gives Alabama a major win in a recruiting battle against its SEC rivals, particularly the Bulldogs, who had been seen as the frontrunners.

Fawcett reported that Johnson announced Rivals, adding another high-upside defensive back to Kalen DeBoer’s future roster.

The news comes at a time when Alabama is refocusing its identity under DeBoer. Since replacing Saban, the new head coach has prioritized rebuilding the defense through athletic, versatile recruits, players like Johnson who fit the mold of past Tide greats.

Alabama has also leaned on recent momentum, rebounding from its early-season struggles with a 24-21 victory over Georgia in Week 5. The win reignited optimism in Tuscaloosa ahead of the highly anticipated Vanderbilt rematch at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Earlier this week, DeBoer joined College GameDay and shared how last year’s loss to Vanderbilt reshaped the team’s mindset. “You have to learn from both the positives and the negatives,” he said.

“Our guys have done a great job of taking that experience and channeling it into the right kind of energy.” Despite lingering skepticism from parts of the fan base, Alabama sits at 10th in the AP Poll and appears to be regaining its trademark edge.

For Crimson Tide fans, Johnson’s commitment is another sign of stability in the post-Saban era. With DeBoer winning key recruiting battles and Alabama tightening up on the field, the program’s message is clear: the standard hasn’t changed.