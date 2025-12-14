Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner. That apparently left a sour taste in Diego Pavia's mouth, as the Vanderbilt Commodores' star shared a post on social media revealing his true feelings about being a runner-up for the award.

Pavia, who is 23 years old, reposted an image of himself with his offensive lineman at the Heisman Trophy ceremony. However, he left a message blasting the voters for not naming him the Heisman winner, according to Dylan Tovitz of Vandy on SI. He also gave a shoutout to his offensive line and/or family.

“F**k the voters but… Family for life,” said Pavia.

Diego Pavia’s message on instagram: F*** all the voters.. but family for life. pic.twitter.com/arGq0naWC3 — Dylan Tovitz (@dtovitz) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Not only is Diego Pavia well-known for being a brilliant college football quarterback, but his big personality is also something sports fans and analysts talk about. He's never been one to shy away from his true feelings, and that was certainly the case in his Instagram post.

The redshirt senior was one of four Heisman Trophy finalists. Fernando Mendoza won the coveted award while Diego Pavia finished in second place in the voting. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love finished in third, and Ohio State quarterback came in fourth.

Pavia proved to be a true dual-threat quarterback for Vanderbilt and ended up having the best season of his collegiate career. In 12 games played, he managed to record 3,192 passing yards, 826 rushing yards, 27 passing touchdowns (led SEC), and nine rushing touchdowns while completing 71.2% of his pass attempts (led SEC).

Diego Pavia will have one more game to play this season, as he and the No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores will take on the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes in the ReliaQuest Bowl. That game is set to kick off on December 31 at 12 p.m. EST.