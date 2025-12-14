The New York Jets were thoroughly embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. They lost 48-20, allowing six total touchdowns to Trevor Lawrence. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is a defensive-minded coach, so it's safe to say he was not thrilled with the performance.

“Aaron Glenn: ‘Very disappointing on a number of levels,'” Brian Costello of the New York Post reported.

Glenn was asked about defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after the dismal performance. His answer, as reported by The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt. “We brought Wilks in for a reason. I want him to run his system.”

The Jets started undrafted free agent Brady Cook at quarterback against the Jaguars. Cook, a Missouri product, was far from the problem in this game. He found Adonai Mitchell for an early touchdown and kept the score close for the first quarter. But the defense's refusal to stop Jacksonville put the offense underwater. Cook threw three interceptions in the game, just trying to push the ball down the field.

The Jets were never supposed to be good this year. With stopgap quarterback Justin Fields and a rookie head coach, they were long shots to make the playoffs. But embarrassing losses like this keep piling up and will continue down the stretch. With the Patriots and Bills still to go, it will be a long holiday season for Gang Green.

The Jets ripped the team down to the studs at the trade deadline. That included trading away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, two of their better defensive players. While that did net them four premium picks and two players, it hampered their defense on Sunday. Without those two players, the Jaguars did whatever they wanted on Sunday. And there is no signs of that changing until 2026, at the earliest.

The Jets hit the road for a matchup with the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.