An OnlyFans model is clearing up details about her alleged relationship with Sherrone Moore.

The former University of Michigan football coach is under fire following allegations that he had an affair with a staffer.

Now, an OnlyFans model is speaking out after it was reported by OutKick that Moore offered her season tickets in exchange for a foursome.

“I was also in the hotel after the championship game for after game fun (nothing sexual) per his request in houston as im now living in Houston,” Sorety allegedly explained to OutKick. “[Sherrone] was offering me and 2 other onlyfans girls season tickets in exchange for a 4 sum hotel fun.”

“I declined because im already rich and can buy my own tickets,” Sorety continued.

Now, Sorety is sharing that that incident never occurred.

“For clarification, Sherrone did not ask me for anything in exchange for tickets,” she wrote on X. “That story was false, and I at no point posted about it anywhere in my socials. Any communication has been with my ex assistant. This story was all a misunderstanding.”

She added that it in another message on X: I would like to clear up that the foursome story was a made up story from my assistant. At no point did I approve of that.”

On Dec. 12, Moore was arraigned on charges of felony home invasion, misdemeanor stalking and entering without permission. Following his firing from the University of Michigan, Moore allegedly threatened to kill himself and picked up two butter knives and a pair of scissors according to the police department and Prosecuting Attorney Kati Rezmierski. The unnamed victim says she broke up with Moore on Monday after being in a relationship for a number of years.

Several people in the sports world have spoken out about Moore's incident including Ryan Clark, Jemele Hill, and Shannon Sharpe.

“Sherrone Moore was the first African American head coach at Michigan. Now there’s a community of coaches who will be judged because of his action,” Clark said on First Take.

“If the reports of Sherrone Moore’s firing for cause are true, he failed. He failed his family first, those young men second, and a community of coaches. There’s a huge responsibility when you’re selected as the first African American head coach to lead a historically great program,” he added on X.

Hill also shared how race plays a role in Moore's punishment compared to his peers.

“Though I think Sherrone Moore is a cornball, before we start painting his firing, Mel Tucker’s and Ime Udoka’s as some kind of indictment of black male coaches, let me remind you of the following names: Hugh Freeze, Bobby Petrino, Rick Pitino, Mike Price, among others,” she wrote in a post on Threads on Thursday.

“The difference is in who gets a second chance to be a head coach. And you can guess who usually gets another chance.”

Sharpe, who was let go from ESPN following his lawsuit from an OnlyFans model, showed empathy for Moore and shared how it compared to his experience.

“That's why when people say, ‘This is what I would do.' You don't know what you do until you in it,” Sharpe explained on Night Cap. “Until you in that pressure cooker. Until you in the the eye of the storm. Everything that you worked your entire life for, you feel like it's crumbling right before your eyes. And the only people that's going to be there, it's going to be a select few. That's the hardest part.”

Moore was since been released on a $25,000 bond, and his next court date has been set to Jan. 22, in part due to the ongoing investigation.