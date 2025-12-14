The Cleveland Browns had already decided that rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders would be their starter under center the rest of the 2025 NFL season, and his education on the field continued in a brutal showing on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Making his fourth start in the pros, the former Colorado Buffaloes football program signal-caller threw zero touchdowns and was intercepted three times on only 18-of-35 pass completions.

He was also under pressure in the pocket all game long, having been sacked five times for a loss of 35 yards, as the Browns suffered a 31-3 defeat — their 11th in the 2025 season.

Following the game, Sanders tried to sum up the Browns' performance on offense.

” Just hard for us to get in rhythm, that’s all it was,” the 23-year-old Sanders said (via Zac Jackson of The Athletic).

Sanders, who was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, was coming off a four-touchdown performance in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans, but clearly struggled on Sunday versus a much tougher opponent. He only completed 51.4% of his passes against the Bears, who limited Cleveland to only 192 total yards and seven first downs.

Cleveland is already out of contention for a spot in the 2025 NFL playoffs, but if they are to make any significant progress in 2026 with Sanders, the experience he'll have as the starter down the stretch of his rookie campaign can help the Browns in the long run.

Up next for Cleveland is another difficult assignment, as the Browns are set to host Josh Allen and the very likely playoff-bound Buffalo Bills in Week 16.