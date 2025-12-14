The Alabama football program got some big news on Sunday, when head coach Kalen DeBoer shut down rumors that he is leaving the school for Michigan. Following the release of that statement from DeBoer, more news seems to be coming out from the school. DeBoer is apparently in talks to sign a contract extension at Alabama, per an On3 report.

“Nothing has been agreed upon or signed,” the outlet reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The Crimson Tide reached the College Football Playoff as a no. 9 seed, following the 2025 regular season. Alabama lost the SEC Championship game to Georgia, but the team's body of work was enough to earn them a bid.

DeBoer and his Crimson Tide play no. 8 seed Oklahoma in a first-round CFP game. That game is scheduled for December 19th. The winner goes on to play no. 1 seed Indiana in the next round.

Alabama had losses this season to Georgia, Florida State and Oklahoma.

Kalen DeBoer is pledging his allegiance to Alabama

This is just DeBoer's second season at Alabama. He moved to Tuscaloosa after spending some time as Washington's head coach.

“My family and I are very happy in Tuscaloosa and remain extremely grateful for the support of President Mohler, Greg Byrne, the board and so many others,” DeBoer said in part in his statement, released by several outlets including ESPN. “We have an incredible opportunity in front of us, so my sole focus is on Alabama football and our preparations to play Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff.

“I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job. I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as the head football coach at the University of Alabama.”

DeBoer was also mentioned as a possible candidate for the Penn State job at one point. He has some past ties with the Big Ten, as he worked as an assistant at Indiana. The Alabama coach is originally from South Dakota.

Alabama is the second college football program DeBoer has led to the CFP. He went to the national championship game with Washington in the 2023 season. He ironically lost that title game to Michigan.