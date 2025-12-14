Chennis Berry cemented himself as arguably the best coach in HBCU football with South Carolina State's come-from-behind victory over Prairie View A&M 40-38 in the Celebration Bowl. At the start of the press conference, Berry got some things off his chest.

“Now, I'm gonna say this before y'all start talking. You know, I keep receipts now, so, you know, all through the season we had those conference calls. Nobody wasn't asking me any questions. It was always directed to the two NFL guys, you know, and I'll sit there and get one or two questions and, they get 20 or 30,

He continued, “So I'm gonna say that there's good football coaches that come through HBCU. That's right, we can coach. 'cause we had to get it out the mud. So I'm gonna say that with a proud, proud chest. There's a lot of really, really good football coaches. And again, I got great relationships with all of 'em. But I remember I keep receipts and that motivated me.”

The motivation clearly helped out Berry tremendously, as he led South Carolina State to the largest comeback in Celebration Bowl history. Although they entered the half down 21-0, they then scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter and then eventually won the second half plus overtime 41-17.