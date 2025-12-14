Fans of the Indiana Hoosiers went wild after star quarterback Fernando Mendoza secured the 2025 Heisman Trophy Award on Saturday night.

Mendoza made history with his accomplishment, winning the award as the first player from the Hoosiers program to earn it. His recognition comes after Indiana achieved an incredible campaign in the 2025 regular season, which will see them take part in the College Football Playoff.

Fans came in droves to react to the news, praising Mendoza for his efforts to win the highly-acclaimed award. Here are some of their reactions.

“He deserved and so did Indiana, once the butt of jokes, that place has turned into a serious contender for Big titles and great players. Congratulations Indiana!” one fan said.

“FERNANDO MENDOZA HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER; Great representative for Indiana University & IU FOOTBALL! Fernando's speech was emotionally impactful on his journey to GREATNESS; We Loved it! So proud to be associated with IU… Now, let's repeat 1976 IU Basketball- UNDEFEATED SEASON!” another remarked.

“CONGRATS @qb_fernando on winning the Heisman Trophy!!!! They got it right this year!!! Happy for ya!!! Of course, winning the Heisman is INCREDIBLE but winning the NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP would be UNBELIEVABLEY AWESOME!!! Good Luck to the Indiana Hoosiers in the playoffs!!!!💯,” one commented.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO THE GREATEST QUARTERBACK TO HAVE EVER PUT ON AN HOOSIER UNIFORM!” one replied.

Article Continues Below

“Heismendoza is officially complete. What a season, what a player, what a person. Not a more deserving person out there!” a fan said.

What's next for Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

It's a remarkable honor for Fernando Mendoza to receive, earning the Heisman Trophy as the best performing player in all of college football throughout 2025.

Indiana currently has a perfect 13-0 record, recently claiming the Big Ten title after stunning Ohio State in the championship game. Throughout those games, Mendoza completed 226 passes out of 316 attempts for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 69 rushes for 240 yards and six scores on the ground.

Mendoza and the No. 1 Hoosiers will look forward to their journey in the College Football Playoff. Their adventure begins in the quarterfinals after getting a first-round bye. They face the winner between the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. ET.