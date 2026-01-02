Alabama football faced rare and blunt scrutiny on college football’s biggest stage, as the Alabama vs. Indiana College Football Playoff quarterfinal unraveled quickly at the Rose Bowl. Kirk Herbstreit's criticism became the defining storyline of the night as the Crimson Tide struggled to match Indiana’s energy and physicality in their Rose Bowl loss.

The Crimson Tide were overwhelmed in a 38-3 blowout loss to the Hoosiers on Thursday night in Pasadena. The College Football Playoff quarterfinal marked the most lopsided bowl defeat in program history and raised immediate questions about effort, preparation, and identity under second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer.

As the Hoosiers continued to extend their lead in the second half, Herbstreit delivered pointed criticism during ESPN’s Rose Bowl broadcast. Popular sports outlet Awful Announcing took to its X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing video of the analyst’s real-time reaction as Indiana continued to pull away.

“It feels like Alabama, it's just strange to see. They're just existing. They're just out there… Nobody is playing with any fire. It's almost like they feel defeated. Like there's nothing we can do.”

Herbstreit's criticism centered on body language and urgency, as Alabama players appeared disengaged while Indiana controlled both lines of scrimmage. The Hoosiers dominated possession, forced turnovers, and held the Crimson Tide to a single field goal before scoring late to seal the Rose Bowl loss.

Alabama entered the second round with momentum after surviving the first round, but the Alabama vs. Indiana matchup exposed gaps that could not be covered by talent alone. Indiana’s balanced offense and relentless defense dictated the game from the opening drive, leaving Alabama unable to respond.

The College Football Playoff quarterfinal defeat now sends the Crimson Tide into the offseason facing unfamiliar questions. Herbstreit’s comments resonated because they echoed what viewers saw throughout the night. For a program built on intensity and standard, the lack of visible fire marked a stark departure and an uncomfortable turning point heading into 2026.