As the Alabama football team suffered an ugly loss to the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, 31-17, there is no doubt that it served as a shock to the sports world to see the eighth-ranked team in the country fall to an unranked program. With some in the community claiming that the loss by the Alabama football team is a new low for the school, head coach Kalen DeBoer issued a warning following the game.

The Crimson Tide had a disappointing day on both sides of the ball, being unable to generate a consistent level of offense led by quarterback Ty Simpson, whereas on defense, they were unable to stop the Seminoles led by Tommy Castellanos. With the defeat, DeBoer is now 6-4 against unranked teams with the team as he would say during his post-game press conference that he still believes this is a “good football team,” but the group can not “play on our heels,” according to Saturday Down South.

“I choose to believe we’ve got a good football team, but we can’t play on our heels,” DeBoer said. “We’re not going to be what we think we can be, what we want to be, if that’s the case. That falls on everyone.”

Besides DeBoer, there is no denying that a lot of eyes would be on Simpson, who made his first start in his collegiate career, though he has been with the university for several years. He would throw for 254 yards to go along with two touchdowns, but suffered in his decision-making and pocket presence.

Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer claims “there is no excuse” for the loss

While fans demand better from Simpson and the Alabama football team, DeBoer takes full accountability for the program's performance in Saturday's loss inside Doak Campbell Stadium. He would go as far as to say that “there is no excuse” for the outing the Crimson Tide had, and even expressed how it will be an “uphill climb.”

“I don't just point the finger at the players,” DeBoer said, via CBS Sports. “Both sides of the ball, you kind of know what you're going to see going into the game with new coordinators. But we got to, you know, we talked in the locker room, there is no excuse about what happened. We stepped on the football field. They stepped on the football field. We got to play ball. We got to play our style of ball.”

“Last year isn't this year,” DeBoer continued. “It's going to be an uphill climb for us, but you can't think of it in the big scope of things. You got to focus on the moment, and the next moment is what happens tomorrow. We will find out. We've talked all along about chemistry on this team and how close we are and how hard we worked and doing a lot of the right things. We'll find out if that sticks.”

The Alabama football team looks to bounce back against UL Monroe next Saturday.