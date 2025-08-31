Alabama football lost another disappointing game on Saturday, to the Florida State Seminoles. It was a discouraging start to Kalen DeBoer's second campaign with the program. The loss is being described as a new low for the proud Alabama football program.

“It was bad all around. The promises of a confident, prepared Alabama program ready to prove a point in year two post-Saban, were a sham,” Michael Casagrande wrote for AL.com. “A new low that can’t be ignored.”

Alabama lost 31-17 to a Florida State football team that won just two games in 2024. The Crimson Tide are immediately in danger of missing the College Football Playoff. While Alabama can certainly still make the CFP, the program could have really used a victory in Game 1 to boost morale.

Florida State entered the game unranked, while Alabama was no. 8 in the Associated Press College Football poll. The loss will surely cause Alabama to free fall in the rankings.

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer is nearing the hot seat

Kalen DeBoer is the Alabama head coach. He won nine games in 2024, and missed the CFP. He entered his second season with immense expectations from Alabama football fans.

Those expectations took a big hit with this loss. The Crimson Tide struggled to move the football against Florida State. Alabama's defense also allowed 382 total yards of offense.

Questions remain about why Alabama is struggling, considering the talent that has been assembled in Tuscaloosa.

“Alabama has the best players in the nation, if you believe the 247Sports team talent index published last week. That begs an obvious question and we’ll get to that eventually. But let’s marinate in the embarrassment of Alabama’s unraveling in Florida State. The Seminoles became the fourth of five teams that beat DeBoer-coached Tide teams after kicking off as double-digit underdogs,” Casagrande added.

DeBoer is not making Alabama fans happy right now. He has a daunting schedule coming up, including road games at South Carolina and Georgia. If Alabama can't reach at least nine wins this season, it could be curtains for the head coach.

Alabama next plays Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.