Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was not very happy following the Crimson Tide's stunning 31-17 season-opening loss to Florida State, his first game of year two in Tuscaloosa. DeBoer's message for starting quarterback Ty Simpson was clear: it's time to trust his reads and let it fly.

“Kalen DeBoer said Ty Simpson needs to trust his reads and let it loose sometimes,” tweeted Nick Kelly, echoing the coach's frustration. Simpson, making his first career start after beating out Keelon Russell and Austin Mack, finished 23-of-43 for 254 yards and two touchdowns, but that wasn't enough to overcome a relentless FSU squad, as DeBoer explained after the game.

“He's gotta let it fly. He can make the throws. Just let it fly. Throw on rhythm. Throw on time. There may have been a time or two they got in his face a little quick, but that's gonna happen. That's football,” DeBoer explained. “But just let it fly. And then just some decision-making there in critical moments. That's the things he's gonna learn from.”

DeBoer also noted that if Alabama wants to rediscover their edge, they will have to ditch the tentativeness and bring some controlled aggressiveness.

“I choose to believe we got a good football team, but we can't play on our heels,” DeBoer said via Charlie Potter. “We're not going to be what we think we can be, what we want to be if that's the case.”

Simpson already had all eyes on him, with expectations sky-high after Jalen Milroe's departure and DeBoer's offseason confidence in his starter. But the loss shined a spotlight on offensive inconsistency and a lack of rhythm under pressure. After years of watching Bama start each season with a win, fans now see a QB and a coach both fighting for validation.

This isn't the same old Alabama under Nick Saban, who himself had recently praised Simpson. DeBoer's record in games where the Tide is favored by double digits hasn't inspired confidence, and some are already wondering if the championship vibes will last. For Simpson, the demand is clear: stop playing safe, get bold, and trust the process, or the Tide's old reputation might be gone for good.

That message from DeBoer isn't just for Simpson, it's for the whole team: Find your edge, trust your talent, and stop playing scared if you want to remind the nation what Alabama football is all about.