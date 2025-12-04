Alabama football claimed 30 conference championships in its illustrious gridiron history. However, Saturday presents the first opportunity for Kalen DeBoer to bring his first Southeastern Conference title back to Tuscaloosa. And standing in the way is a familiar nemesis to the Crimson Tide in Georgia.

DeBoer now gets to tangle with a hurdle his predecessor Nick Saban often needed to scale. This weekend writes a new chapter in the historic SEC rivalry.

Only this time there's new names getting their taste of Alabama-Georgia. That includes both quarterback Gunner Stockton and Ty Simpson.

And the latter QB helps launch the bold predictions for the highly-anticipated conference title bout.

Alabama's Ty Simpson will face a more stout rush

Auburn got in the face of Simpson to make the Iron Bowl intriguing. The Tigers managed to grab three sacks — a first since Week 1 against Florida State.

Count of Georgia to implement a similar blueprint…except do it two times faster.

Kirby Smart is known for stockpiling on defensive talent annually. After all, he lured future Super Bowl winners Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter to Athens. His defense ranks 12th overall in the nation — with cat-quick rushers aplenty.

He'll unleash Chris Cole, C.J. Allen and Raylen Wilson on Simpson out of their linebacker spots. Georgia presents a faster defense compared to the 32nd ranked unit Simpson saw.

Alabama will use a Georgia Tech blueprint

The Tide bring a higher ranked defense at No. 11 overall. But expect Kane Wommack to rip a page from Georgia Tech's book.

The Yellow Jackets frustrated Stockton on the same weekend Simpson struggled. Georgia Tech penetrated inside to rattle the dual-threat Bulldogs QB.

Georgia Tech forced the QB to turn to the check down options in the backfield. Tim Keenan III is Wommack's tone setter inside. The nose tackle is a trench disruptor even on double teams. The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder is the locksmith busting down doors for his teammates to run through — and he already called himself a mismatch ahead of Saturday.

Article Continues Below

LT Overton is another defensive lineman set to be unleashed on Stockton. James Smith is another strong rotational piece. Each will attempt to free up lead sack artist Yhonzae Pierre to wreck havoc.

This Alabama WR is the X-factor vs. Georgia

SEC foes already have seen the damage Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard bring when both are healthy.

But the x-factor here is Isaiah Horton.

Smart and the Georgia defensive staff will bracket and bottle the WR duo. Horton surfaces here as the one who can blow the top off the defense.

But with his frame, he's a valuable asset to have in the red zone and when ‘Bama needs a contested catch. Horton looks like the potential lead wideout here. He's the Iron Bowl hero from Saturday. Horton even nearly became a Georgia wide receiver when he was in the transfer portal.

Alabama vs. Georgia will come down to wire

We've seen narrow battles and one-sided contests in this heavyweight contest.

This version presents a struggle for both QBs — as Stockton and Simpson face top 15 defenses. But playing the defensive slugfest swings the advantage over to the defensive minded Smart.

DeBoer will throw in some aggressive play calls. Except Smart and the Bulldogs know this stage better than him and DeBoer's Tide staff. Hence why Georgia seals its 16th conference championship.