The Alabama football team entered the season with a top-10 preseason ranking. Then, Alabama stunningly lost to unranked Florida State, 31-17. There are plenty of questions swirling around the Alabama program after a frustrating Week 1 loss, and Alabama dropped to No. 21 in the new Associated Press poll, marking the lowest ranking in 17 years.

Although it's early in the season and just the second year for head coach Kalen DeBoer after he replaced the legendary Nick Saban, it turns out boosters are concerned about the state of the program, per Chris Low and Andy Stapes of On3.

“And, yes, there’s genuine concern, not the embellished type, among Alabama power brokers and boosters about what they’ve seen, or more accurately, what they haven’t seen, from the Crimson Tide under DeBoer,” Staples and Low wrote.

One longtime Alabama donor even gave an eye-opening statement on the outlook right now: “We’re spoiled, always have been. But when we put a team out there that looks uninspired like we have far too many times these past two years and lose to teams that we’re clearly more talented than, that’s when it becomes a problem … and not just a bunch of spoiled fans griping.”

The DeBoer discourse has been common since the loss, and analyst Paul Finebaum even weighed in earlier in the week.

“They will be calling for his firing. That is not going to be a surprise. I’ve already heard from longtime Alabama people who say, ‘I want him out.’ A local columnist is already calling for his head. This is unprecedented.”

Now, the latest report states that boosters and donors who help the program are not thrilled with the way things are going. But, one big issue is DeBoer's buyout is at $63 million and drops to $60 million on December 1, so the Alabama football program would eat up a ton of cash if they move on from him this early.