Ty Simpson had an excellent performance in the No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide's 38-14 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday afternoon.

Simpson continues to prove he was more than deserving of the team's starting job. He completed 24 passes out of 29 attempts for 382 yards and four touchdowns while making six rushes for 25 yards.

Simpson reflected on the win after the game, via Cover Crimson. Bouncing back from the season-opening loss to Florida State, the quarterback understands that the difficulty won't waver in their upcoming matchups.

“We got a tough couple games with the stretch coming up and we have to be more intentional than we ever have been,” Simpson said.

“We got a tough couple games with the stretch coming up and we have to be more intentional than we ever have been” -Ty Simpson pic.twitter.com/imRINKPpoh — Cover Crimson (@CoverCrimson) September 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Ty Simpson, Alabama played against Wisconsin

Article Continues Below

Ty Simpson proved to be effective as the Alabama Crimson Tide flourished in their blowout win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Alabama's offense was consistent throughout the entire course of the game. They scored in all four quarters while keeping Wisconsin scoreless in the first half. Their performance on both sides of the ball was excellent as they controlled the momentum from start to finish.

The receiving corps dominated with Simpson greatly assisting them. Five players had three or more receptions each as Ryan Williams led the way with five catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Germie Bernard came next with four receptions for 62 yards and a score, while Isaiah Horton had five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Kevin Riley provided three receptions for 28 yards and Josh Cuevas put up three catches for 22 yards.

The No. 19 Crimson Tide will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET.