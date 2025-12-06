Week 14 is the most stressful weekend of the fantasy football season. For many managers, it’s win-and-in, lose-and-out. For others, playoff seeding, byes, or bragging rights hang in the balance. There are four teams on bye and a wave of injuries shaking up depth charts. As such, the scramble for last-minute running back streamers is underway. Whatever your situation, several under-the-radar backs have emerged with real Week 14 potential.

Chris Rodriguez Jr, WAS (@ MIN)

Chris Rodriguez Jr is coming off one of the more efficient outings of his young season. He carried the ball 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown in Washington’s 27–26 overtime loss to Denver. The touchdown salvaged what would have otherwise been a modest fantasy football line. However, Rodriguez did flash physicality and decisiveness as a downhill runner.

There's a catch, though: Washington’s backfield remains crowded. Rodriguez’s role is not guaranteed from week to week. He has value if you are absolutely desperate for a touchdown-dependent flex option. Expectations, though, must remain modest. Rodriguez is more of an emergency streamer than an ideal Week 14 play. Sometimes, though, that’s exactly what managers need.

Blake Corum, LAR (@ ARI)

Blake Corum made noise in Week 13. He racked up 81 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries. In limited action, Corum looked explosive and fully capable of handling more work should the Rams call his number.

Still, fantasy football managers need to treat him cautiously. Kyren Williams remains the Rams’ lead back. Corum’s usage has fluctuated wildly all season. That said, the matchup this week is intriguing. Arizona has allowed consistent production to opposing backfields. That gives Corum sneaky touchdown potential if the Rams find themselves in scoring position. He’s not a locked-in start. However, he’s a viable high-upside flyer for managers searching for a spark.

Kenneth Gainwell, PIT (@ BAL)

Kenneth Gainwell’s Week 13 production had 20 rushing yards on five carries. He also added two catches for 25 yards. That won’t turn heads, but the usage context still matters. With Pittsburgh’s offense sputtering against Buffalo, Gainwell’s opportunities evaporated as the game script shifted dramatically.

Still, in Week 12, Gainwell handled 16 touches. He also displayed strong involvement in the passing game. He continues to operate as the Steelers’ preferred receiving back. In matchups where Pittsburgh is expected to play from behind, that role becomes extremely valuable.

Baltimore’s defense is formidable. However, it has allowed steady production to pass-catching running backs. For PPR managers who need a floor play with a path to six to eight targets, Gainwell is squarely on the streaming radar.

Kyle Monangai, CHI (@ GB)

Kyle Monangai has quietly become one of the most consistent flex options in fantasy football. Over his last five games, he’s hit double-digit fantasy points in four. His workload has been steady, his efficiency respectable, and his red-zone presence reliable.

Yes, the matchup in Lambeau Field looks challenging on paper. That said, the Packers’ run defense has quietly regressed. They have allowed several different running backs to surpass 11 fantasy points since Week 10. Monangai may not offer elite upside. However, he’s dependable. Sometimes dependable is exactly what you need when your season hangs in the balance.

Chicago has also leaned on him heavily in neutral game scripts. That gives him a safe touch floor as the Bears try to protect their young quarterback and control the tempo.

Aaron Jones, MIN (vs. WAS)

One of the more interesting Week 14 streaming candidates is Aaron Jones. He exited last week’s game with a shoulder injury. Now, though, he enters Week 14 without an injury designation. He should take advantage of a dream matchup.

Washington’s defense has been shredded by running backs all season. They rank among the worst in the NFL in yards allowed, touchdowns surrendered, and total fantasy football points given up. A staggering 12 opposing running backs have scored double digits against them.

Jones has battled injuries this season, but his efficiency when healthy remains elite. Minnesota should lean on him early and often against a defense that struggles with gap integrity. Jones is the most reliable streamer on this list. He is a legitimate RB2 with RB1 upside in Week 14.

Final Thoughts

Week 14 is not about finding perfection. It's about finding playable volume, touchdown opportunities, and favorable game scripts. Aaron Jones is the safest and strongest streamer of the week. Monangai brings stability, and Gainwell offers PPR insurance. Either Corum or Rodriguez is a desperation dart throw with paths to touchdowns.

Survive this week, and you’ll have a chance to fight again in the fantasy football playoffs. Stream wisely, stay flexible, and may your under-the-radar running back deliver when you need him most.