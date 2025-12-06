LaMelo Ball got himself into a hilarious mix-up ahead of the Charlotte Hornets' matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Ball is going through the sixth season of his NBA career, all with the Hornets. He looks to achieve a playoff berth with the team, something he has yet to do aside from play-in tournament cameos.

Preparing for the matchup, Ball somehow got himself in a situation where he ran out onto the court. It wasn't just a typical run out with his team; instead, it was the Raptors squad he ended up running out with. The Hornets did play it off with a laugh, noticing the blooper he just had.

Why'd LaMelo Ball run out onto the court with the Raptors? 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/RDiSKz4PA1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

How LaMelo Ball, Hornets played against Raptors

Aside from the funny mix-up, LaMelo Ball and the Hornets took care of business as they blew out the Raptors 111-86.

Article Continues Below

Charlotte got off to a slow start in the game, trailing 24-1 after the first quarter. Despite this, they came alive for the remainder of the night by scoring 93 points in the last three quarters. They also held Toronto to under 20 points throughout the second and fourth periods, paving the way for a solid blowout win.

Free throws, rebounding and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Hornets prevailed in all three categories by making 24 free throws, securing 47 rebounds and creating 26 assists. It wasn't the same for the Raptors as they only made nine shots at the line, grabbed 41 rebounds and dished out 19 assists.

Six players scored in double-digit for Charlotte in the win, including Ball. He finished with a stat line of 11 points, three assists, two rebounds, and a steal. He shot 4-of-9 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. Kon Knueppel led the team in scoring with 21 points and seven assists. Tidjane Salaun came next with 21 points and three rebounds, Miles Bridges had 15 points and nine rebounds, Brandon Miller put up 12 points and three rebounds, while Ryan Kalkbrenner provided 12 points and six rebounds.

Charlotte improved to a 7-16 record on the season, holding the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 1.5 games above the Brooklyn Nets and 2.5 games above the Indiana Pacers while trailing the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks by three games.

The Hornets will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. ET.