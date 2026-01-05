The Alabama football team's journey through the College Football Playoff came to an abrupt and painful end at the Rose Bowl, falling 38–3 to the Indiana Hoosiers. While the lopsided score made headlines, much of the postgame conversation focused on the health of quarterback Ty Simpson.

The fourth-year junior, who started all 15 games this season, was forced to leave the game in the third quarter after revealing he had played through a fractured rib sustained before halftime.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer praised Simpson’s toughness, noting that the quarterback desperately wanted to stay on the field to support his teammates despite the physical toll.

Simpson’s departure marked a rare moment for Alabama, as the offense struggled to find its footing, managing only 193 total yards and failing to score a touchdown for the first time in a bowl game since 1964.

Despite the speculation surrounding his next move, Simpson’s future remains officially undecided. Pete Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter, that the quarterback has not yet made a final decision regarding the 2026 season.

According to his sports marketing agent, Peter Webb, the NFL Draft is currently seen as the most likely path, though all options are still being weighed. Simpson finished his 2025 campaign with impressive statistics, totaling 3,500 passing yards and 28 touchdowns, solidifying his status as a potential first-round prospect.

Whether he chooses to return for his final year of eligibility or move on to the professional ranks, his decision will be the cornerstone of Alabama's offseason plans.

The roster is already seeing significant changes as players look toward the transfer portal following the historic postseason defeat. Offensive lineman Olaus Alinen is among the latest departures, entering the portal after three years in the program.

A former four-star recruit from Finland, Alinen appeared in 32 games primarily as a reserve and special teams contributor. His exit joins a growing list of Crimson Tide players, including linemen Joseph Ionata and Roq Montgomery, as well as receivers Jaylen Mbakwe and Jalen Hale, who have opted to search for new opportunities.

With the coaching staff set to be active in recruiting new talent, the focus remains on returning to the standard of excellence that defined the program for decades.