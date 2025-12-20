Ty Simpson heard the noise. He saw the mock drafts pushing him down the board. He likely even sensed the doubt creeping in when Alabama football fell into a 17-0 hole against Oklahoma on Friday night.

Then, he went to work. In a performance that screamed “NFL ready,” the Alabama quarterback rallied his team from the brink of elimination to a stunning 34-24 victory in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Simpson was surgical when it mattered most, finishing 18-of-29 for 232 yards and two touchdowns, posting a stellar 152.0 passer rating.

The turnaround was stark. After the offense looked stagnant early, Simpson flipped the switch, guiding the Tide to 27 unanswered points. His poise in the pocket had social media buzzing, with one fan noting, “Ty Simpson reminding us why we mocked him in the 1st round in October.”

Alabama QB Ty Simpson today against Oklahoma: 🐘 152.0 QBRat

🐘 18/29-62.1%

🐘 232 Passing YDs

🐘 2 TDs

TY SIMPSON WRITE YOUR NAME IN CRIMSON FLAME

YOUNG MAN!!!! WHAT A THROW

It wasn’t just about the stats; it was about the grit. The junior signal-caller took hits behind a shaky offensive line but kept delivering strikes.

“Ty Simpson has come in for a ton of criticism all season,” another observer posted on X. “But Alabama can’t run the ball at all, his offensive line is mediocre… he has still thrown a ton of dimes all year. Warrior back there.”

Simpson didn't let the moment pass without addressing his critics. “I guess we can thank you guys for that,” Simpson told the media postgame regarding the doubt surrounding the team. “I mean, ya'll kind of wrote us off in a sort of way. So, appreciate that.”

The win propels Alabama to the Rose Bowl to face No. 1 Indiana, setting up a marquee quarterback duel. As one fan pointed out to add fuel to the fire: “Ty Simpson has 520 more passing yards this season than Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza.”

The road to the title just got a lot more interesting, and Ty Simpson is driving the bus.