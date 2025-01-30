The 2025 recruiting cycle is almost up as National Signing Day is coming up in just a few days. The Alabama football team has once again done a great job with their recruiting class as they have one of the best classes in the country. The Crimson Tide currently have the fourth best 2025 class, but there is a chance that it can get better before all is said and done. Most players have already announced their commitments, but there are still a couple players who haven't, and Alabama has some ties to them.

Ending the cycle with a bang is a possibility for the Alabama football team as there are still a couple of players on their board. It doesn't seem like the Crimson Tide are currently the top option for either of these players, but here are two recruits that could still end up signing with Alabama:

Four-star OT Ty Haywood

The biggest fish left in the 2025 sea is offensive tackle Ty Haywood. Haywood originally committed to Alabama, but Michigan came on strong before national signing day, and Haywood did not sign with the Crimson Tide. He recently decommitted from Alabama, and it seems like the Wolverines have a good shot at landing him. However, Alabama could still be in play here, although it does seem unlikely. Still, he is one of a couple players left that the Crimson Tide are hoping to land.

Ty Haywood is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #38 player in the 2025 class, the #6 OT and the #9 player in the state of Texas. He currently attends Ryan High School in Denton, Texas. Haywood was a five-star until a recent rankings update.

“Imposing offensive tackle with impressive length relative to height,” Haywood's scouting report reads. “Long-armed with a huge reach. Gradually improved quickness off the ball throughout junior year and performed well on the elite camp circuit prior to senior season to ascend a loaded 2025 OT board. Owner of an outstanding multi-sport profile that includes elite throws data in the form of double-digit 50-foot-plus shot put reps in Spring 2024, including a 58-6 personal record. Promising athletic testing ledger, particularly in lateral suddenness. Still developing consistent hand placement and technique, but if he gets his hands inside you, you are done.”

In terms of things to improve, it seems like Haywood should be focusing on balance and footwork, which go hand in hand.

“Early senior season revealed some inconsistencies in leverage and footwork activity when engaged, but has put plenty of encouraging reps on tape during high school career,” The scouting report continues. “Balance and body control come and go. Sudden power can get him on his heels, but strong enough to recover and anchor in most cases. Possesses the physical traits and athleticism — functional and verified — to play on the outside on either end of the O-line, but might project best to a right tackle role. Certainly could provide roster depth/value at guard as well. Overall, worked his way into the top group of a strong 2025 OL class with the potential to become a high-level college protector with eventual early-round developmental upside.”

Haywood is the top uncommitted recruit right now, and it would be huge for the Alabama football team if they can somehow get him back on board in their 2025 recruiting class.

Four-star EDGE Zahir Mathis

Zahir Mathis is another big target that is still out there in the 2025 class. Mathis is another player that was originally committed elsewhere as he was an Ohio State pledge, but he decided to reopen his recruitment back in November. Now, Alabama is in the mix, but they have some stiff competition as Mathis is considering some other elite programs.

Mathis is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #88 player in the 2025 recruiting class, the #9 EDGE and the #2 player in the state of Pennsylvania. Mathis currently attends Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“2023: Finished junior season with 52 tackles, 3 sacks and a FF,” Mathis’ scouting report reads. “2022: Key player for an Imhotep Charter squad that went 10-3 and made the PIAA 5A state championship. Worked primarily as a DE in a 4-3 front. Totaled a sack and 2 PBU in the semifinals against Upper Dublin.”

Zahir Mathis would be a good last-minute snag for this Alabama football recruiting class, but it sounds like he is giving more attention to other schools. Still, there is a chance that the Crimson Tide can make a late push.

A look at the 2025 recruiting class

There are still a few players out there in the 2025 recruiting class that need to make a decision, but for the most part, this cycle is wrapped up. There aren’t going to be any major shifts in the national rankings, and we have a pretty good idea of how those final national rankings will look. Let’s take a quick peek at the schools with the best recruiting classes in the country.

Finishing with a top-10 recruiting class is not easy. The schools that are currently ranked inside the top-10 for the 2025 cycle are, in order: Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida. Notice a trend? Every team inside of the top-10 is either an SEC school or a Big Ten school. These two conferences are certainly pulling ahead of the other two power conferences as the highest-ranked class from either of them is Miami at #14.

There is a chance that something happens and #11 jumps #10 or something along those lines, but there won’t be a ton of changes and those 10 schools have elite classes.

The teams with the most five-stars this year are Alabama and Texas, as these two SEC powers both signed three of them. These schools are going to be loaded with talent for a while.

The team that signed the top overall recruit in the class is Michigan. Quarterback Bryce Underwood is from the state of Michigan, and he ended up committing to the Wolverines after being committed to LSU for a long time. He ended up flipping back in November.

There is a lot of talent in the 2025 recruiting class, and it will be interesting to see where these final uncommitted players decide to go.