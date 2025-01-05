Alabama football lost nearly 20 players to the transfer portal this offseason. One could end up with a hated rival of the Crimson Tide.

Former five-star edge rusher signing Jeremiah Alexander wrapped up a visit with Auburn, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com on Saturday night. That's right — a prized Tide signing set foot on the campus of Alabama's Iron Bowl rival.

Alexander's trip to Auburn occurred on Saturday afternoon. Still, Alexander's visit sparked strong fan reactions.

“Going from Alabama to Auburn is as unserious as it gets,” one fan account on X posted.

Another fan ripped Alexander for visiting Alabama's most hated rival.

“Can't compete at Big brother U, so you just head down the road to a team that's won 11 games in two years ?? Ok? Good luck to him,” the fan posted online.

The era of the portal has allowed players to land with a rival school. USC and UCLA have seen talent switch allegiances. But Alexander is in a state known for forcing inhabitants to choose only one side.

Ex-Alabama 5-star struggled to earn playing time

Alexander once landed in Tuscaloosa as the state of Alabama's No. 1 ranked linebacker for the 2022 class. He also ranked as the nation's top edge rusher by 247Sports composite.

He turned down 19 different universities to line up for Nick Saban and the Tide. Freddie Roach and Sal Sunseri were the Alabama coaches who ran point on Alexander's recruitment. Alexander even earned the prediction that he would contribute “sooner rather than later” by Cooper Petagna of 247Sports.

However, Alexander struggled to crack the playing rotation right away. He appeared in four games for the 2022 campaign but took a redshirt year. Alexander later bounced between inside and outside linebacker for Saban's final Alabama team of 2023. But he managed only eight tackles and two solo stops across three seasons.

He leaves ‘Bama playing only one season for Saban's replacement at head coach Kalen DeBoer. DeBoer's first Alabama team finished a disappointing 9-4 overall — the most losses by Alabama since Saban's first season of 2007 (went 7-6 overall that year). DeBoer and ‘Bama took a dismal 19-13 loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The native of Alabaster has two years of eligibility left. Auburn, though, isn't the only school on Alexander's radar.

Fawcett adds College Football Playoffs qualifier Clemson is hosting him on a visit on Tuesday. Alexander also has future visits set up with Oklahoma and Ole Miss — the latter coached by former Saban offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.