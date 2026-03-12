It was a disappointing season for Appalachian State in 2025. New head coach Dowell Loggains led them to a 5-7 record, but they did receive a bowl bid due to opt-outs. Still, in the NIL and transfer portal landscape, it is becoming harder for small schools to build contenders.

Country music star Luke Combs understands that and spoke about NIL with Taylor Lewan on Bussin' with the Boys.

Lewan asked Combs if he would donate to App State.

“I'm not donating. I feel like I need some concessions. I need some assurances,” Combs said.

Combs, who attended Appalachian State before dropping out of college and becoming the country music superstar he is today. With his chart-topping hits and shows that sell out, he has the income to donate, but says he will not.

“Player contracts,” Combs continued. Lewan asked if two years was enough. “Got to have it. One year is not enough. I just don't know that in the portal era that were in now that a school like us, and this is going to be such a hot take, and I'm going to get absolutely eviscerated by our fans. I would love to see us go back down to FCS. Because there's a chance to win a National Championship.”

Combs may have a point. Since joining the FBS ranks, the best season App State has had was a 13-1 season ending with a New Orleans Bowl victory in 2019. Meanwhile, they won the FCS National Championship three straight years from 2005 through 2007.

“I mean your best, the best thing that can happen to us is get beat by Oregon by 50 points,” Combs concluded.

The Group of Five, now Group of Six, schools have not had a lot of success in the playoffs, going without a win so far.