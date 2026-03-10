Anticipation for the 2026 NFL Draft is focused on Lucas Oil Stadium this week, where the Ohio State football team defender Arvell Reese has emerged as the most intriguing “position-less” prospect in the class.

While analysts struggle to categorize his unique frame, combining the build of a linebacker with the speed of a defensive back, Reese himself has a clear vision for his professional future.

In an interview with ESPN insider Turron Davenport, the Buckeyes standout expressed his desire to play outside linebacker and rush the passer.

As a projected top-two selection, Reese aims to use the Combine to demonstrate that he can be a foundational edge player for whichever franchise selects him in April.

The program's defensive prowess is being rewarded historically behind the scenes.

According to a report from On3 on X, Ohio State has reached an agreement to make defensive coordinator Matt Patricia the highest-paid assistant in the country.

Patricia is set to earn $3.75 million in 2026 as part of a three-year deal, which escalates to $3.85 million in the second year.

This record-breaking investment comes after a historic season where the Buckeyes led the nation by allowing just 9.3 points per game.

By committing so much financially to Patricia, Ohio State is signaling its intention to uphold the defensive standards that have turned players like Reese into household names.

Scouts are already drawing impressive comparisons for the 6-foot-4, 241-pound defender, with some likening his explosive playstyle to that of All-Pro Micah Parsons.

According to the New York Times, NFL evaluators are captivated by Reese’s striking power and range, especially after a 2025 season in which he recorded 6.5 sacks despite playing on the edge only 60% of the time.

Analyst Matt Miller of ESPN’s NFL Draft Daily believes that this “Micah Parsons-esque” versatility could make Reese the No. 2 overall pick for the New York Jets.

Having already met with the Jets organization, Reese appears poised to translate his elite athleticism into a prominent role at the next level.