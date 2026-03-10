The UCLA Bruins found a new head coach in Bob Chesney, as the program hopes he can help right the ship. With the offseason in full swing, it sounds like Chesney is already impressed with quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

In an interview with media members, the 48-year-old coach claims he is ultimately impressed with Iamaleava's leadership skills, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Chesney also praised the soon-to-be redshirt junior for his resiliency last season during a difficult campaign for UCLA.

“What he does on the field speaks for itself,” said Chesney of Iamaleava. “He was under quite a bit of duress last year. He had some weapons, not a ton, and really found himself in a spot where he had to create a lot of things after the play with his legs. He did a decent job of that as the year went on, and he took some hits; he got himself back up and went right back in that game.

“What's impressed me in my short period of time here is that at the beginning, it was a feeling-out stage of exactly who can I trust? I've watched him move to the front of the line now and just command a room and hold people accountable,” continued Chesney. “Things that all great quarterbacks and leaders do. I'm extremely, extremely impressed with him as a young man.”

Nico Iamaleava surprisingly transferred away from the Tennessee Volunteers last offseason after seeking a new NIL deal. He ended up landing at UCLA, stepping in as the Bruins' new starting quarterback. Iamaleava ended last season with 1,928 passing yards, 505 rushing yards (career-high), and 17 total touchdowns (13 passing, 4 rushing). He also completed 64.4% of his pass attempts (career-best) while throwing seven interceptions.

UCLA is expected to start Nico Iamaleava at quarterback once again. With Bob Chesney stepping in as head coach, some optimism is brewing within the program. We'll see our first glimpse of Nico Iamaleava in April and May when the Bruins begin spring camp.