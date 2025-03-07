Former Arizona State Sun Devil Cam Skattebo is currently preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft but is reportedly involved in a lawsuit. Skattebo is being sued by former teammate Mattheos Katergaris over an injury he suffered at practice.

Skattebo allegedly jumped on the back of a golf cart, which caused it to collapse, which led to Kategaris suffering a serious injury, according to Jason Wolf of The Arizona Republic. Katergaris, who played on the offensive line for Arizona State, claims he suffered a ruptured triceps tendon, which he still has not fully recovered from.

“The former ASU offensive lineman alleges one count of negligence resulting in injury against both Skattebo and the Arizona Board of Regents, the governing body that oversees the state’s public universities, stemming from an incident in which Skattebo allegedly ‘jumped up and down' on the back of a golf cart during a football practice in July 2023, causing the back seat to break and Katergaris to fall to the ground.”

Kategaris is reportedly suing Cam Skattebo for “more than $300,000.” Katergaris' attorney, Neil Udulutch, says that it's been difficult finding Skattebo to serve his papers. Udulutch served the former Arizona State star via publication and explained how hard it's been finding Skattebo despite him being involved in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

“‘He's been hard to pin down,' Udulutch said Monday night in a phone interview with The Arizona Republic. ‘I have reason to believe he was in Florida preparing for the combine, and then I know he was in Indy. I don’t know if he even lives in Arizona anymore. Maybe he's bouncing around hotels. I just don't know, so I was done chasing him.

“‘My hope is that he or his family will retain an attorney and help us out here, but otherwise, we'll have to go that route. It's kind of an archaic procedure. It is definitely a last resort.'”

Skattebo and his agent reportedly declined to comment. The same can be said about the Arizona State football program. The former Sun Devil finished the 2024 campaign with 1,711 rushing yards, 605 receiving yards, and 25 total touchdowns. He finished fifth in Heisman voting at the end of the season.