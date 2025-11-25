No. 25 Arizona State football has a game left on its schedule, and it's a big one. This coming Friday, Kenny Dillingham's Sun Devils will be squaring off against rivals Arizona Wildcats for a Territorial Cup game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

It's a huge contest, not just because of the rivalry between the two programs. For one, the Sun Devils are still in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 title game.

And expected to show support for Arizona State in person is none other than former Sun Devils star and current New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo, who is done for the rest of the 2025 NFL season due to an ankle injury.

Of course, Dillingham is loving Skattebo's plan to return to his old stomping grounds to cheer on the Sun Devils, who are coming off a 42-17 victory in Boulder over the Colorado Buffaloes last Saturday.

“It's what college football is supposed to be,” Dillingham said of Skattebo attending the Arizona game (h/t Justin LaCertosa of DevilsDigest.com. “You should graduate from school and have a passion about that place, and come back and feel like you're at home.”

Skattebo surely has a lot of memories of his time in Tempe with the Sun Devils. In two seasons with Arizona State football, he rushed for a total of 2,494 yards and 30 touchdowns on 457 carries. He also accumulated 891 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 45 receptions across 25 games before getting selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Giants.