Arizona State football quarterback Sam Leavitt made a massive donation to the Pat Tillman foundation in an endearing moment. The Sun Devils' leader under center is coming off an incredible freshman season. Leavitt, alongside coach Kenny Dillingham, has helped elevate this program to new heights and now heads into 2025 with expectations to contend for yet another Big 12 championship.

Leavitt, however, is also making as much of an impact off the field as he is on the field. According to On3's Pete Nakos, the 20-year-old is making a $15,000 donation to the Pat Tillman Foundation. The non-profit organization aims to invest in military Veterans and Spouses through academic scholarships. Pat Tillman was a former alumnus of Arizona State University, where he was named Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year and a First-team All-American.

He went on to play four years for the Arizona Cardinals before serving in the Iraq War and the War in Afghanistan. Arizona State football and the Cardinals have both retired Tillman's No. 40 and No. 42 numbers.

Levitt's donation further ingratiates him to the school and community for which he has already done so much. The Sun Devils had a truly special 2024 season. Arizona State football overcame two early-season losses to go on an absolute tear toward the back stretch. Kenny Dillingham's team won six straight games, including three over top 20 opponents, to win its first Big 12 championship in its first year in the conference.

The Sun Devils clinched their first-ever College Football Playoff berth. The season ended with a quarterfinal loss to Texas in a game that was an absolute thriller. Now, as 2025 approaches, Arizona State football is being projected as a top 20 team in most preseason rankings. At least according to the projections, the main competition in the conference for Leavitt and company will be Kansas State, Iowa State, and a resurgent Texas Tech program. Colorado and BYU are also wildcards as the two are coming off very impressive 2024 seasons.

Overall, while it will not be easy for Arizona State football to win back-to-back Big 12 championships, this roster has the upside to pull this off again. But Kenny Dillingham's team is now the hunted instead of the hunter. This program put the nation on notice last season, it's time to see if it has staying power. Leavitt, however, already has with his impact both on and off the field.