There is an alternate world in which Arkansas football is 4-0 and drawing early attention from the College Football Playoff selection committee. That is not an exaggeration. If only the Razorbacks held onto the ball. Sam Pittman's squad committed a costly fumble late in the game for the second straight week, suffering a crushing 32-31 loss to the Memphis Tigers (4-0) on Saturday afternoon.

Facing second-and-2 at its opponent's nine-yard line, Arkansas running back Mike Washington saw the ball fall out of his grasp after defensive back Chris Bracy punched it out with 1:18 left in the game. Momentum is a cruel and fickle mistress, something the Razorbacks just learned yet again.

ARKANSAS JUST FUMBLED THE BALL GAME AWAY! pic.twitter.com/NR4eZEvMrf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Much like its 41-35 defeat versus Ole Miss last Saturday, this game did not come down to one single blunder. Dynamic quarterback Taylen Green tossed two interceptions — the first eventually led to a Tigers touchdown and the second occurred in Memphis territory early in the fourth quarter — and the defense allowed a whopping 290 rushing yards. Pittman has plenty to dissect, especially since his squad held an 18-point lead late in the second quarter, but it is obviously impossible to ignore the game's final turnover.

The Razorbacks had an opportunity to go on top in Liberty Park but fell short and now return home with a bitterly disappointing 2-2 record. Running back Mike Washington has been excellent this season and scored his fourth touchdown of the year on Saturday, so fans should extend him some grace. One could even say that this was more of a great play by Bracy rather than a massive gaffe from Washington. That does not change the outcome, however.

Arkansas football must rid itself of the bitter taste that is in its mouth after consecutive heartbreakers and regroup for what is a nightmarish next two months. The Razorbacks will face teams that are currently ranked in the AP Poll for the remainder of the season, starting with a home matchup versus No. 24 Notre Dame next Saturday. At least they get to return to their beloved Fayetteville.