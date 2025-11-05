The Golden State Warriors will play the Sacramento Kings, and could be shorthanded. With Stephen Curry already out with an illness, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler are considered questionable for tonight's game, according to ESPN and Warriors' beat writer Anthony Slater.

“Steph Curry officially out with an illness for the Warriors' game in Sacramento tonight. Jimmy Butler (back), Draymond Green (rib), and Brandin Podziemski (wrist) all deemed questionable,” Slater wrote on X.

Butler exited the game against the Phoenix Suns with back tightness, unable to play in the second half. Meanwhile, Green played well over 32 minutes, tallying two points, six rebounds, and eight assists while also blocking one shot and making a steal. Both could potentially miss tonight's game, which would leave the Warriors even more shorthanded.

With Brandin Podziemski expected to start in place of Curry, the Warriors could have to turn to Buddy Hield and Al Horford if Butler and Green are unable to play. Podziemski started 33 games for the team last season and has plenty of experience filling in for injured starters like Curry, Butler, and Green. Likewise, Hield started 22 games last season and has been productive when given the start. Horford started 42 games for the Boston Celtics last season, and could be a capable fill-in.

The Warriors are off to a good start and have been playing well defensively. While these injuries would be tough for the Warriors to overcome, they have played cohesively as a team this season and have been tough to beat. Because of the nature of the back-to-back, the Warriors may opt for the safer route and be more careful with their star players, especially as they attempt to make another playoff run this season.