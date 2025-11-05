New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson II drew significant interest from multiple teams ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the franchise ultimately decided to keep him, according to The Athletic’s Diana Russini on Scoop City.

Russini revealed that Johnson was one of the most sought-after Jets players as teams looked to strengthen their defensive fronts before the deadline. While much of the speculation centered on defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Russini said Johnson became the more realistic target for several organizations.

“I actually stopped chasing Quinnen as hard as I was chasing Jermaine Johnson, full disclosure,” Russini said. “Because I thought Jermaine had a better shot of getting moved. More teams that I was talking to at the time were in on him. So, you had the San Francisco 49ers, you had the Chicago Bears, you had the Patriots — you just had a lot of teams looking to improve their defense giving the Jets calls to see who they were willing to deal.”

The 26-year-old Johnson, a one-time Pro Bowler, has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for New York. Through five games in his fourth NFL season, he has recorded 19 tackles — 11 solo and eight assisted — along with one sack, one pass defended, and one stuff.

Jets keep Jermaine Johnson II as cornerstone after trading Quinnen Williams to Cowboys

Johnson, drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida State, has developed into one of the team’s most reliable pass rushers and a leader within the locker room. His athleticism and discipline have made him a key piece in the Jets’ defensive identity under head coach Aaron Glenn.

Despite widespread trade inquiries, the Jets reportedly maintained a firm stance on keeping Johnson. Russini noted that while the team fielded calls on several defensive players, the front office initially had no interest in parting with either Johnson or Williams.

“The Jets have apparently, now that I’m doing more calling, were open to having a lot of discussions and they made the decision to move Quinnen over the weekend,” Russini said. “So, it was a hard no and then they shifted once they saw what Dallas was willing to give them.”

Williams was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for defensive lineman Mazi Smith, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick — a deal that reflected New York’s commitment to acquiring future assets.

Ultimately, Johnson remained in New York as the Jets retooled their roster around younger talent and additional draft capital.

The Jets (1–7) continue to navigate a rebuilding phase following several high-profile trades at the deadline. Johnson is expected to remain a cornerstone of the defense as the team prepares for its Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns (2–6) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.