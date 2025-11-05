The Los Angeles Rams will be facing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, and their star wide receiver seems to be healthy enough to play in the game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Rams HC McVay Sean McVay told reporters that WR Puka Nacua should be good to play Sunday vs. the 49ers despite his rib injury,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nacua suffered the rib injury against the New Orleans Saints. He had seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown before leaving the field. He went to get checked out by trainers and later returned to the sidelines with his helmet on. It was noted that Nacua could have gone back into the game, but they kept him out for caution.

Nacua had just come back after suffering a low left ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens. For the past few years, he's had injuries on and off, but when he's on the field, he's one of the more productive receivers in the league. To start the season, Nacua was playing some of the best football in the league, and he was on pace for some historic stats.

The Rams have been one of the better teams in the league, regardless of whether Nacua has been on the field or not. Matthew Stafford is still sharing the wealth for his receivers, and he's making life easy for his teammates. Not only has the offense been on point, but the defense is playing at a high level as well.

With Nacua having a good chance to play against the 49ers, the Rams will be back at full strength as they try to separate themselves in the NFC West. The Rams, 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks all have six wins, and the winner of the decision can come down to the final weeks of the season.