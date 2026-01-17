With the Arkansas football team losing players in the transfer portal as the offseason is in swing for them, the program gets some good news with one player withdrawing from looking elsewhere. As new Arkansas football head coach Ryan Silverfield is looking to provide some consistency, the latest on an impactful defensive back will do just the job.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer, the Razorbacks' starting safety, Miguel Mitchell, has “withdrawn from the transfer portal,” which is huge news after a solid season.

“Arkansas starting safety Miguel Mitchell has withdrawn from the transfer portal, [Chris Hummer] and I have learned,” Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Mitchell, who began his career at Florida before transferring to Arkansas, tallied 52 tackles and an interception for the Razorbacks this season.”

This news comes after Mitchell decided to test the waters, as the news came out on Dec. 26 that the junior would enter the transfer portal, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

“BREAKING: Arkansas DB Miguel Mitchell plans to enter the [transfer portal], his agent tells [On3 Sports]. He’s totaled 124 tackles, 3 PD, 3 INT, 1 sack, and 1 FF in his college career thus far.”

Mitchell played the first two years of his collegiate career with the Florida Gators before heading to Arkansas, where he has been for the last two years, and where he'll be for his final seasons. He had received interest, with him expecting at one point to visit with the Kansas State Wildcats, per Jacob Davis of Sports Illustrated.

At any rate, Mitchell looks to help the Razorbacks after finishing with a 2-10 record last season.