The Arkansas Razorbacks continue to experience early roster movement under new head coach Ryan Silverfield, as quarterback Trever Jackson has officially moved on from Fayetteville. The former Razorbacks reserve has signed with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, marking another unexpected transfer for a program already navigating huge transition.

The move was first reported by On3, confirming Jackson’s destination after entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this offseason.

“Arkansas transfer QB Trever Jackson has signed with Coastal Carolina, Pete Nakos reports” On3 posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Jackson’s college journey has been anything but conventional. He began his career at Florida State Seminoles, where he redshirted during the 2024 season while serving primarily on the scout team. Following that year, Jackson entered the portal and transferred to Arkansas, hoping to carve out a role in the SEC.

That opportunity proved limited. Jackson appeared in just one game for the Razorbacks, logging three snaps and attempting one pass during a 52-7 Week 1 win over Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Buried on the depth chart, he never gained meaningful traction as Arkansas spiraled through a disastrous 2–10 season.

The Razorbacks’ struggles led to major upheaval. Sam Pittman was dismissed early in the year, Bobby Petrino served as interim head coach, and then Ryan Silverfield was eventually hired to lead a rebuild. With change sweeping through the program, Jackson opted to seek a fresh start rather than wait through another transition.

Coastal Carolina now becomes Jackson’s third school in three seasons, but it may also offer his clearest path to playing time. The Chanticleers are coming off a 10-3 campaign, finishing second in the Sun Belt East, and have built a reputation for developing quarterbacks in a more stable offensive environment.

Jackson, a Winter Garden, Florida native, will have three seasons of eligibility remaining, giving him ample time to establish himself if he can climb the depth chart in Conway. For Arkansas, his departure further thins a QB room already under scrutiny. For Jackson, it represents another reset, one that could finally lead to consistency, opportunity, and a defining chapter in a winding college career.