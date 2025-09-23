Arkansas football’s 2026 recruiting class took a hit this week after losing its lone quarterback commitment. Jayvon Gilmore, a three-star prospect from Gaffney, South Carolina, announced he was decommitting from the Razorbacks via Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Gilmore, who pledged to Arkansas last August, was the centerpiece of the class under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. His departure leaves a gap at the most important position, with Arkansas now exploring other quarterback options in the high school ranks or possibly through transfers.

Gilmore threw for 2,510 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2023 but had a quieter start to his 2024 season before stepping away from both Gaffney High School and his Arkansas commitment.

While the Razorbacks regroup on the recruiting trail, one of the most respected names in college football is preparing to make a return to Fayetteville.

As reported by USA Today, 88-year-old Lou Holtz confirmed in a Sept. 15 video posted by the Notre Dame Club of Arkansas on Facebook that he will attend the Week 5 non-conference showdown between No. 21 Notre Dame and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The game, set for Sept. 27, will be the first leg of a home-and-home series announced back in 2017.

Holtz is deeply tied to both programs. He led Arkansas from 1977 to 1986, compiling a 60-21-2 record and capping his first season with an 11-1 mark and an Orange Bowl win.

Later, Holtz rebuilt Notre Dame into a national powerhouse, guiding the Irish from 1986 through 1996. His most memorable season came in 1988, when Notre Dame went 12-0 and claimed its last national championship.

Holtz remains one of just three coaches in program history to notch 100 or more wins with the Irish.

The Arkansas-Notre Dame matchup has been anticipated for years. The original schedule had the series starting in South Bend in 2020, but COVID-19 delays pushed that contest to 2028.

For fans in Fayetteville, this will be their first chance to see the Irish in town, with Holtz’s presence adding even more significance.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, who earlier this year spoke candidly about the challenges of modern college football and the transfer portal, continues to lead the program into a tough SEC slate.

Pittman has three years left on his contract and has made it clear he intends to coach through that deal. Despite frustrations with roster turnover and NIL dynamics, Pittman emphasized his commitment to the Razorbacks.

As Arkansas tries to stabilize recruiting and prepare for Notre Dame, the return of Lou Holtz serves as both a nostalgic celebration and a reminder of the program’s historic ties to one of college football’s most iconic figures.