Arkansas football is adjusting its 2026 recruiting plans after the Razorbacks lost a commitment from quarterback Jayvon Gilmore, a three-star prospect from Gaffney, South Carolina. Gilmore announced his decision through Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, ending a pledge to Arkansas that had been in place since August of 2024.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound signal caller was Arkansas’ lone quarterback commitment in the class. His departure leaves a noticeable gap for offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who will now need to find another option to lead the future of the Razorbacks' offense. Gilmore chose Arkansas over Louisville, North Carolina State, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech, among more than 20 scholarship offers.

Gilmore’s decommitment came shortly after reports surfaced that he withdrew from Gaffney High School, where he had split snaps with newcomer Banks Bouton. Through three games this season, Gilmore completed 14 of 28 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. His junior year was far more productive, finishing with 2,510 passing yards and 26 touchdowns while guiding Gaffney to a 10-2 record and a deep playoff run.

The Indians have been adjusting under new head coach Donnie Littlejohn, who took over following longtime coach Dan Jones’ retirement. Early struggles and quarterback rotation may have influenced Gilmore’s decision to leave both the school and his Razorbacks commitment behind. His next stop has not yet been determined, though any transfer could be complicated by new eligibility rules in South Carolina.

A sudden shift for the Arkansas Razorbacks

With Gilmore reopening his recruitment, Arkansas’ 2026 class now sits at 25 commitments. He is the second player to back away from the Razorbacks recently, following offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore of Texas, who has since pledged to Texas Tech.

The Razorbacks will look to fill the vacancy at quarterback, either with another high school prospect or potentially by exploring transfer options down the line. Gilmore remains regarded as one of South Carolina’s top players in his class, ranked No. 9 in the state and No. 29 nationally among quarterbacks.

For Arkansas, the focus shifts to regrouping and making sure the 2026 class retains its strength despite the setback.