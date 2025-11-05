As the MLB offseason gets underway and teams prepare for the 2026 campaign, New York Mets insiders are stirring speculation about a possible split with franchise slugger Pete Alonso. The conversation has quickly spread across league circles, making the first baseman’s future in Queens one of the most pressing Mets offseason rumors heading into free agency.

According to a report published by ESPN, the network’s reporters discussed how active both the Mets and New York Yankees might be this winter, raising a question that quickly caught fans’ attention.

“After a disappointing end to the season for both New York teams, how active do those in the industry expect the Yankees and Mets to be this winter?”

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo offered a revealing answer.

“The consensus seems to be that the Mets will be more active after their disappointing season. The Mets need a front-line starting pitcher. Skubal rumors erupted as soon as the Tigers were eliminated from the postseason, but acquiring the Cy Young Award winner will require president of baseball operations David Stearns to venture beyond his comfort zone. Then there's the case of first baseman Pete Alonso, a free agent for the second straight offseason. Alonso wants a lucrative long-term deal coming off a rebound campaign. The Mets probably aren't going to give him one, which would leave first base to fill.”

The report aligns with growing chatter surrounding Alonso’s free agency, as sources confirmed he opted out of his contract earlier this week. He posted a .272 batting average with 170 hits, 38 home runs, 126 RBIs, and 87 runs scored across 162 games in 2025. Still, the organization’s reluctance to offer a long-term deal reflects a broader plan by Mets General Manager David Stearns that is built on roster balance and financial flexibility.

That direction could include a potential Tarik Skubal trade, a move that would strengthen the rotation and underscore the club’s commitment to a pitching-first foundation.

If the 30-year-old slugger departs, it could mark the end of an era in Queens and usher in a new identity for the Mets — one built less on nostalgia and more on sustainable contention.