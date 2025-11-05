The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for a highly valuable wide receiver ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline. Jakobi Meyers will be a free agent at the end of the season, but he can bring a ton of value to the Jaguars as they aim to compete for the postseason. Meyers was traded away from the Las Vegas Raiders as he was not having close to the season he had one year ago. He leaves a team that won't make the playoffs for one that has a chance to.

This trade came two days after these two teams played in Vegas. Meyers gave the media on Wednesday a funny reason as to why this move was a little awkward to start. He was asked if it was surprising to play for a team immediately after playing against them.

“Very,” he said. “Cause I was just talking crazy to some people, and then I have to come in here and see them, and it was like, ‘Alright…what do you mean when you said that?' But it's all cool, though it's a great experience.”

Meyers was then asked about going up against the Jags' secondary last Sunday.

“Competitive, honestly, you saw the game they play all the way until the end, they were physical the whole time, and we were all battling. We were a little beat up, they were a little beat up. So, that was a fun game to be a part of.”

Meyers will team up with Brian Thomas Jr, who did not practice on Wednesday. The Jags may need Meyers to be comfortable sooner rather than later, with Thomas Jr. banged up and Travis Hunter on the IR.

Jaguars' kicker Cam Little nailed an NFL record 68-yard field goal in the win over the Raiders. The Jags don't beat the Raiders without that make.

They will aim to use this momentum in their big-time matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday.