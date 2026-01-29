By the end of the 2025 college football season, Arkansas did not have any prominent prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, quarterback Taylen Green and running back Mike Washington Jr. have been impressing scouts at the Senior Bowl.

Among the Razorbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft pool, Green and Washington were always the two most intriguing names. Green has particularly turned heads due to his athleticism and physical attributes, enough to convince some that he could emerge as a Day Two pick, according to Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm of NFL.com.

“[Taylen Green] has the arm strength to make explosive throws and can gobble up yards outside the pocket with his long strides,” Zierlein and Edholm wrote. “With a strong finish to the week, he has a chance to position himself as a likely late Day 2 pick.”

Washington has also forced scouts to look in his direction by making plays in practice. His speed has stood out most, allowing him to “build some momentum” during the first two days of the Senior Bowl.

“In this year's draft, there won't be many running backs who offer the blend of size and top-end speed that Washington brings to the table… Washington popped at practice on Tuesday with a quick, downhill cut that led to a long gain on an outside zone run. On Wednesday he had a few of those runs again, but he also made plays as a pass-catcher in one-on-one drills. He's built some momentum at the outset of the draft.”

Arkansas' Taylen Green, Mike Washington Jr.'s draft stock

Neither Green nor Washington will rise to the top of their positions, but both are trending toward topping their initial pre-draft expectations.

Green was viewed as a potential 2025 NFL Draft prospect, after he recorded 3,154 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his first season with Arkansas. He instead opted to return for a fifth year, during which his numbers took a dip, but he remains the dynamic dual-threat prospect with tantalizing physical gifts.

Washington enters the draft pool after notching his first career 1,000-yard season with the Razorbacks in 2025. The former Buffalo and New Mexico running back rattled off 1,070 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns in his lone season in Fayetteville.