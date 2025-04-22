Arkansas football became the second Southeastern Conference team to lose an Iamaleava from its roster. This time the younger brother of Nico Iamaleava left his school — right after Iamaleava's UCLA commitment. And the Bruins will have two Iamaleava's on the 2025 roster.

Madden Iamaleava entered the college football transfer portal, with Matt Zenitz of 247Sports confirming the exit Monday. Older brother Nico departed from Tennessee in a much-publicized transfer on April 16.

The class of 2025 QB didn't take long to find his next CFB home. He announced for UCLA at approximately 5:25 p.m. PT, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

The younger Iamaleava sibling leaves Fayetteville after only one season. He arrived to Arkansas as a true freshman for the 2025 class. Madden Iamaleava enrolled on campus as an early enrollee — officially taking his first classes on Jan. 24. He managed to join the Razorbacks for offseason workouts and momentarily, spring football.

Bobby Petrino and Ronnie Fouch ran point on his recruitment for Arkansas. He made his own portal decision nearly 24 hours after his brother decided on UCLA.

Did Arkansas flip Nico Iamaleava's brother Madden from UCLA?

Turns out the Bruins nearly had Madden Iamaleava before the now former Volunteers quarterback.

The Long Beach Poly star quarterback originally looked set on heading to Westwood. Former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and 2024 Bruins QB coach Ted White were after Iamaleava on the recruiting trail.

The four-star chose UCLA on May 25, 2024. The Bruins started to pivot towards DeShaun Foster as head coach following the departure of Chip Kelly. Iamaleava stayed committed to the Bruins until the calendar flipped to December. The Jackrabbits star decommitted from the Big Ten university on Dec. 4. He flipped to Arkansas on that same day.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound QB landed more than 25 scholarship offers during his college football recruiting period. He backed his brother Nico at Warren before transferring to Poly. The class of '25 QB improved his “poise, accuracy and maturity” while showing dual-threat ability, per Greg Biggins of 247Sports. The national recruiting analyst added how Iamaleava is a “tough kid” and “highly competitive” one.

Iamaleava was the Razorbacks' third-string QB during spring workouts, per Trey Biddy of 247Sports. The Southern California native was pushing KJ Jackson for playing time in the QB room. The offensive coordinator Petrino even called him a “special talent” to Biddy.