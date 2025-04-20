After speculation over the past week, it looks like Iamaleava has found a new home after Tennessee moved on from him, according to insider Jordan Schultz.

“BREAKING: Former Tennessee star QB Nico Iamaleava tells me he’s transferring to UCLA. The former blue-chip recruit returns home to Southern California and joins DeShaun Foster’s program with the Bruins,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Tennessee moved on from Iamaleava ahead of their spring game and the opening of the spring portal window, after conflicting NIL contract negotiations. Iamaleava originally was looking for a new deal from Tennessee that paid him $4 million annually.

Iamaleava wrote a statement about his departure from Tennessee and commitment to UCLA.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for His grace, for continuing to bless my family, and for allowing me to live out my passion each and every day,” Iamaleava wrote.

“To the amazing people in Knoxville, thank you for embracing and uplifting me throughout my time there. I’ll be forever thankful for the support you showed me every step of the way and I’ll always cherish the relationships I built there and the memories I created with my brothers,” Iamaleava continued. “I believe with all my heart that I gave my all as a Volunteer. I’m truly grateful for the time I had at UT.”

Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2024, helping Tennessee reach the 12-team College Football Playoff in his first season as a full-time starter after being a backup to Joe Milton III the year before.

“My journey at UT has come to an end. This decision was incredibly difficult, and truthfully, not something I expected to make this soon,” Iamaleava wrote. “But I trust God’s timing, and I believe He’s leading me where I need to be. Even though, this chapter is ending, a new chapter has begun and I am committed to UCLA!”