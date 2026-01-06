Alex Golesh is working to reshape the roster of the Auburn football team, and part of that effort has involved utilizing the College Football Transfer Portal. The team has already brought in two former players from South Florida to join Golesh at Auburn. They have now added another former player from the USF roster.

Former USF quarterback Byrum Brown has committed to Auburn, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN and confirmed by Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports.

Brown committed to South Florida ahead of the 2022 season, after playing high school football in North Carolina. He would see action in four games with two starts in his true freshman year. With just four games of action, he retained a year of eligibility, using his redshirt. He would then become the starting quarterback for USF the next three seasons, but did miss time in 2024 due to a lower leg injury. In his time with the Bulls, Brown has passed for 3,158 yards and 29 touchdowns, with just seven interceptions. He has also run for 2,265 yards and found the end zone 31 times.

Brown is coming off his best season as a college quarterback. In 2025, he passed for 3,158 yards with 28 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,008 yards and 14 scores. This put him in a rare class, becoming the 12th QB to pass for 3,000 yards and run for 1,000 in a single season. He joins such stars as Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, and Vince Young.

Auburn needed a quarterback. Ashton Daniels has transferred to UNLV, while Ashton Daniels transferred to Florida State. Meanwhile, Deuce Knight is in the transfer portal. Former USF backup quarterback Locklan Hewlett had already transferred to Auburn, but has made just 12 passes in his college career.

It was a difficult season for Auburn as they finished the season at 5-7. This led to the firing of Hugh Freeze and the hiring of Golesh. The new coach had a lot of players to replace, including stars such as Cam Coleman and Jay Crawford, but he has also made another positive step by bringing in Brown to run the offense.