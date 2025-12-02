Auburn’s new head coach, Alex Golesh, didn’t waste a second setting the tone for his tenure. Introduced on Sunday, November 30, Golesh arrived with a detailed six-month blueprint, a plan he says he had to build long before landing the job. And for a program that dropped six one-score losses in 2025 under Hugh Freeze, Auburn fans were ready to hear a clear direction.

The Tigers repeatedly fell short in moments that required execution and poise under Freeze. Even after Freeze was dismissed following a disappointing 10-3 home loss to Kentucky, the struggles continued under interim coach DJ Durkin.

During his introductory press briefing, Golesh, introduced to Tiger Walk traditions and a pep rally on Monday, wasted no time promising a harder edge and an identity that Auburn fans will instantly recognize.

“We're going to be explosive on offense, and we're going to play really fast,” Golesh said via Justin Hokanson of On3. “We're going to run the frickin' ball. … People around here like to run the football and I can respect it. … We're going to be the most violent team on the field every Saturday.”

A respected offensive strategist, leading top-10 units at UCF and Tennessee, Golesh now takes over a group that has been under scrutiny throughout the season and is also ranked poorly in total offense. His task is steep, but for now, Auburn fans have a coach promising identity, toughness, and explosiveness.

Auburn still went 0-2 in SEC play during his brief stint, losing tight games to Vanderbilt and Alabama and exposing deeper issues within the program. However, the new head coach has a vision, as he doubled down on the culture shift he expects to implement.

“What you are going to get from me, our staff… is the hardest working, toughest, grittiest program in the entire country,” the new coach said.

Golesh’s immediate priority is the current roster. Before hiring assistants or finalizing signing day plans, he met with the entire team on Sunday to establish expectations.