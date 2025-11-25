Much of the SEC faced easier opponents this week, while other teams had the week off in preparation for rivalry week in Week 14. While the rankings at the top of the conference remained consistent, the bottom of the conference saw some movement. Multiple teams are still vying for College Football Playoff spots and for a potential spot in the SEC title game, as we have the Week 14 SEC Power Rankings.

1. Texas A&M (-)

The Aggies keep the top spot in the SEC Power Rankings this week. It was cupcake week for much of the SEC, and Texas A&M was no different. They took a 48-0 win over Samford. Marcell Reed threw three touchdowns in the first quarter, and the defense held Samford to just 77 total yards in the game. Texas A&M is likely to be heading to the College Football Playoff, but could also clinch an SEC title game berth with a win over Texas in Week 14.

Texas A&M visits Texas this week. Last year, the Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7.

2. Georgia (-)

Georgia is now 10-1 on the season, and the top one-loss team in the nation. The Bulldogs' only loss was early in the season to Alabama. It was an easy victory for the Dawgs over Charlotte. Georgia led 28-3 at the halftime break and went on to win the game 35-3. Georgia can still make the SEC title game with some help from Texas or Auburn. If either of those teams pulls the upset, Georgia will get their chance at the title.

Meanwhile, they will look to take care of business against rival Georgia Tech this week. The two needed eight overtimes last year to decide the game, with Georgia taking the 44-42 victory. Georgia has won seven straight in the series. They also lead the all-time series 72-41-5.

3. Ole Miss (-)

While Ole Miss deals with uncertainty around the future of their head coach, Lane Kiffin, they will be focused on a playoff spot. The Rebels defeated Florida 34-24 to move to 10-1 on the season in their last game. The only loss is an eight-point loss on the road to Georgia. Now, Ole Miss is coming off an open week and will play the Egg Bowl on Friday against Mississippi State on the road. The Rebels have won four of the last five against the Bulldogs, including a 26-14 win last season.

Ole Miss still has a chance to reach the SEC title game, but it will need some help in Week 14. It starts with a win over Mississippi State, and then losses for Texas A&M and Alabama.

4. Oklahoma (-)

Oklahoma put its defense on display in the Week 13 victory over Missouri. Missouri did manage 301 yards of offense in the game, but scored just six points, both on field goals in the first half. Further, Oklahoma picked off Beau Pribula twice in the second half on the way to a 17-6 victory. The Sooners have been winning on the back of their defense. They had just 276 yards of offense against Missouri, after having just 212 yards in the win over Alabama.

Oklahoma cannot make it to the SEC championship, but could place itself in a position for an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff. They will host LSU in Week 14. Oklahoma has never defeated LSU. LSU took the 37-17 win over the Sooners last year, while they also won in the 2019 Peach Bowl, a CFP Semifinal, and the 2004 Sugar Bowl, the BCS National Championship that year.

5. Alabama (-)

Alabama will be looking to make it back to the SEC title game with a win this week. The Crimson Tide just dismantled Eastern Illinois 56-0 as they prepare to visit Auburn for the Iron Bowl in Week 14. Alabama makes it to the SEC title game with a win and either a Texas A&M or Ole Miss loss. They could also make it in a three-way tie based on SEC opponent winning percentage.

Alabama has won five straight Iron Bowls and nine of the last 12. Still, the Tide should not take this game lightly. Each of the last three times Auburn has won the game, the Tigers were at home, and Alabama was ranked in the top ten in the AP Poll.

6. Vanderbilt (-)

Vanderbilt may be on the outside looking in for the playoffs, but a Week 14 win will help its case. Diego Pavia helped his Heisman campaign and the case for the Dores this past week. The quarterback passed for 484 yards and five touchdowns while also running for 48 yards and a score in the 45-17 victory over Kentucky.

Vandy faces Tennessee in Week 14. The Volunteers have won six straight in the series, including a 36-23 win last season.

7. Texas (-)

Arch Manning put up a six-touchdown performance in Week 13. Texas took a 52-37 victory over Arkansas in Week 13. Manning passed for 389 yards and four touchdowns, while also running in one. Further, he brought in a four-yard reception for a score. The win moved Texas to 8-3 on the season, which will likely not earn them a playoff spot. Still, they can have the joy of ruining the SEC title hopes of a rival this weekend if Texas can upset Texas A&M at home.

8. Tennessee (-)

Tennessee stands still in the eighth spot after a win over Florida. Tennessee had not won in the Swamp since 2003, but DeSean Bishop made sure that streak came to an end. He ran the ball 24 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Meanwhile, the defense held Florida to just 261 yards of total offense in the game as Tennessee won 31-11.

The Vols will close the season at home against rival Vanderbilt. Tennessee has not lost to Vanderbilt at home since 2017. This is the first time in the 119-year history of the rivalry that both teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 heading into the game.

9. Missouri (-)

Even with the loss to Oklahoma, Missouri stays in ninth in the rankings. They will be heading to a bowl game, already with a 7-4 record on the season. Missouri had a chance to beat Oklahoma in Week 13, but turnovers did them in. In the second half, Beau Pribula threw two interceptions, while Mizzou did not force a turnover all game. Between the two picks and a missed field goal, Missouri could not muster enough offense, even though the defense was solid. They fell 17-6.

Missouri will visit Arkansas in Week 14. They have won seven of the last eight games against the Razorbacks.

10. South Carolina (+4)

Many of the teams in the SEC play lower-level opponents late in the season. Oftentimes, these are FCS-level opponents, but South Carolina decided to at least play a team at the FBS level. South Carolina hosted Coastal Carolina in Week 13 and eviscerated them. It started on the first play from scrimmage, as LaNorris Sellers found Jayden Sellers for a 75-yard touchdown. LaNorris would pass for two scores while also running the ball in twice as South Carolina went on to a 51-7 win over a team that will be going to a bowl.

They will face Clemson in Week 14 in the 122nd meeting between the two teams. After Clemson won seven straight, South Carolina has won two of the last three games between the two teams. Still, they have not won at home over Clemson since 2013.

11. Kentucky (-1)

Kentucky drops a spot after being beaten up by Vanderbilt. The Wildcats had been on a three-game winning streak, but could not make it four in a row. Cutter Boley struggled in the game, passing for 280 yards with two touchdowns, but also two interceptions. Kentucky needs a win to make it to bowl eligibility. They will have Louisville to end the season. Kentucky leads the all-time series 19-16, and has won five of the last six, although one win was vacated. Louisville did win last year in Lexington, 41-14. Louisville has not won this game at home since 2014.

12. Florida (-)

Florida has lost four straight now, and still has just three wins on the season. Last time out, it was the 31-11 loss to Tennessee. Still, with other teams struggling, the Gators stay at the 12th spot. The Gators are having a terrible season, but a win over a rival can put a small shine on a bad season. Florida hosts Florida State to end the campaign.

The Gators won last season 31-11 and have won four of the last six meetings between the two. The last time the Gators won at home was in 2021 with a 24-21 victory over FSU.

13. Auburn (+2)

Auburn jumps up two spots with a demolition of Mercer. While it is not a big-time win, it does keep Auburn in contention for a bowl game. What also made the game exciting was Deuce Knight getting his first start. He passed for 239 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 162 yards and four scores. Auburn will now face Alabama in the Iron Bowl at home, hoping to ruin their SEC title hopes while securing a bowl game.

14. Mississippi State (-1)

Mississippi State was off in Week 13. They have lost six of the last seven after starting the season 4-0. There have been some close losses, though, with three of their games being decided by a score or less, and two of them in overtime. Now the Bulldogs need a win to reach a bowl game. They will face Ole Miss on Friday afternoon in the Egg Bowl with the hopes of pulling the upset.

15. LSU (-4)

LSU may have gotten the win in Week 13, but it was ugly. The Tigers were up just 7-3 at the end of the first half against Western Kentucky. The Michael Van Buren touchdown pass late in the second quarter was the only touchdown LSU scored all day. They added two second-half field goals, but then a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by the Hilltoppers made it 13-10. Still, LSU would hold on, winning a game they were favored by 25.5 points in by just three. LSU ends the season by hitting the road to face Oklahoma.

16. Arkansas (-)

Arkansas continues to sit at the bottom of the SEC. They have lost nine straight games and do not have a win in SEC play. The last time Arkansas finished without a win in conference play was in 2019, when the team went 2-10, and Chad Morris was fired during the season. The Razorbacks have one more chance to get a win if they can upset Missouri at home to end the campaign.