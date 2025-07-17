Since becoming Missouri's head football coach in 2020, Eli Drinkwitz has become a fan favorite for multiple reasons. The 42-year-old head coach showed off the sense of humor that captured fans' hearts at 2025 SEC Media Day, where he comedically told reporters that he would not answer any questions about the so-called Jeffrey Epstein files.

After touching on the recent success of Missouri's program, Drinkwitz told reporters that he was aware of the “burning questions,” but would not address any conspiracy theories at the end of his opening statement. Specifically, Drinkwitz smiled as he said he would not discuss the Epstein files, radiation belt, or the multiple shooter theory regarding infamous assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.

“Just as a reminder, I'm not going to answer any questions about the Epstein files, the radiation belt, and whether or not it was possible that Lee Harvey Oswald got three shots off in seven seconds,” Drinkwitz said.

The Epstein files are the most relevant topic due to the recent traction they have gained on social media. Initially surfacing upon the disgraced sex offender's death in 2019, the rumored client list has resurfaced in 2025, primarily due to Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Recognizing the widespread popularity of the Epstein files on social media, Trump floated the idea of releasing the list during his 2024 campaign. However, he recently shut down that notion, claiming that the files were “made up” by former FBI Director James Comey and former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Trump's comments, unsurprisingly, sparked the resurgence of Epstein conspiracies on social media and inspired Drinkwitz's SEC Media Day opener.

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri ready for competitive football season

Drinkwitz's comedic introduction made headlines, but his primary focus is on Missouri ahead of the 2025 college football season. Coming off a 10-3 season, Drinkwitz sees no reason why his Tigers cannot claim their first SEC title in a wide-open year.

However, like most teams, Missouri is amid wholesale roster changes. Drinkwitz returns just 10 total starters, including just four on offense. He compensated for the losses with an impressive incoming transfer class, led by dynamic running back Ahmad Hardy and experienced safety Jalen Catalon.

While Missouri will notably have to replace quarterback Brady Cook, they are already excited about Penn State transfer Beau Pribula. The dual-threat quarterback has yet to start a game, but racked up a lot of field time in 2023 and 2024 as a rushing threat.