The football community was shocked when legendary coach Nick Saban retired as Alabama's head coach ahead of last season. The decision came out of nowhere, and it hilariously came around the same time as Bill Belichick leaving the Patriots. Now, Belichick is the head coach for North Carolina, switching from the NFL to the college scene. Former college and NFL coach Urban Meyer believes Saban will do the same thing, but in the opposite order.

Meyer joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd and discussed what he believes Saban will do, as Cowherd also thinks Saban could be the latest college coach to head to the NFL.

“You know, I have not talked to him about this,” Meyer said. “I could guess, because I know him fairly well and competed against him, that it’s not a little scratch, it’s probably a pretty big scratch. That’s the one area that he’s not. I actually visited him when he was down there (Miami). But I don’t think he’d go back to college. I don’t see that fit.”

It wouldn't make sense for Saban to go back to college. Why leave one of the most prestigious jobs in the sport for another when he could have stayed. There was no public issue was Alabama; the end has to come for everyone at some point. As Cowherd said when discussing with Meyer, Saban is old, but he doesn't act or look old. Just as Pete Carroll is right now for the Las Vegas Raiders, Saban could follow suit. Jim Harbaugh also just left a national championship team at Michigan to head to the Chargers.

“I would say very little to no chance he would get involved in college, but I think he would take phone calls from the NFL.”

Meyer even compared his time with Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to what Saban could be intrigued by.

“Well, that’s what kind of got me, not kinda. I still think Trevor Lawrence will go down as one of the great quarterbacks. I think he’s going to end up having a great career. But that’s so intriguing when you see a player of that caliber. If Nick Saban can get that kind of position where he believes that this is a future Hall of Fame quarterback or a world champion quarterback, the more I think about it I really think he’s going to take that call, I really do.”