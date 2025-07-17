With only weeks before the start of the season, Edward Waters is seeing a staff shake-up. Head coach Toriano Morgan stepped down from the football program, per a report by Football Scoop on Tuesday evening. Football Scoop indicates that Morgan is stepping down from his position due to personal reasons, but is in play for other coaching jobs.

The news comes as a shock, as Morgan was present at SIAC Media Day in Macon, Georgia, on Tuesday. In 2023, Morgan also inked an extension following a historic season with key victories over conference blueblood programs, Tuskegee University and Albany State University. Morgan joined the program in 2021 and drastically improved the fortunes of the football program as it transitioned back into the SIAC as a full member.

Although the team enjoyed much success in the 2023 season, they struggled in the 2024 season and finished with a 3-7 record. Following a season-opening win over Morehouse College, they suffered seven straight losses leading into the final weeks of the season. Now, the team is looking to go in a different direction with the football program.

Per HBCU Gameday, Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Brian Jenkins has been named interim head coach of the team as the season nears. Jenkins is a known name in HBCU circles as he boasts significant on-field success. He is best known for his achievements at Bethune-Cookman, where he led the Wildcats to four Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) championships, three NCAA FCS playoff appearances, and an impressive 46–14 overall record. In 2012, he was honored as MEAC Coach of the Year.

“We are confident in Coach Jenkins’ ability to lead our program with integrity, discipline, and vision,” said Deputy Director of Athletics Ashley Conner in a statement obtained by HBCU Gameday. “He has earned the trust of our student-athletes and staff, and we’re excited about the leadership he brings into this transitional chapter for Edward Waters football.”