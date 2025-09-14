The Auburn football program achieved its third win of the 2025 season on Saturday. Auburn easily handled South Alabama in a 31-15 victory in a game they were expected to win. But now the Tigers need to get ready for a huge game against the Sooners next weekend. That game should have special significance for one Auburn player.

Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold was asked about blocking out the noise ahead of next weekend's game against Oklahoma.

“I'm not on social media so there's no noise for me,” Arnold told reporters on Saturday after the game. “I'm just worried about going ot practice every day and being the best version of myself. Off the field watching tape, watching OU, just locking in and doing my job throughout the week. There's nothing more than that. It's a job for us. We go on everyday and attack it [and] make every day my best day.”

Arnold started his collegiate career at Oklahoma. He committed to the Sooners as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Unfortunately, Arnold did not impress with the Sooners. He went 5-5 at Oklahoma and had disappointing stats during his 16 games played in the program.

Arnold subsequently transferred to Auburn for his junior season.

Arnold played well enough against South Alabama, going 13-of-24 for 142 passing yards and a touchdown. He also added 10 carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

But he will need to play even better to beat the Sooners next weekend.

Auburn football is locked in ahead of next weekend's game against Oklahoma

Jackson Arnold isn't the only one lock in ahead of next weekend's big game.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze shared Arnold's cool response about preparing for Oklahoma.

“There won't be any noise that bothers me,” Freeze said. “What will bother me is what I've seen on tape that we have got to get prepared for to play a road game in this league, which is always difficult against a really good football team. That's my total focus and finding a plan that gives [Arnold] and our offense and defense a chance to have success in that environment and against that team.”

Oklahoma entered Week 3 as the No. 13 program in the nation. Beating them could shoot Auburn up the AP Top 25 poll.

Auburn at Oklahoma kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday at OU Memorial Stadium.