Oklahoma football got a massive win on Saturday over Michigan. The Sooners overcame two key turnovers, to defeat the Wolverines 24-13. Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer ran for two scores, while throwing for a touchdown.

Due to the win, Oklahoma football is ascending in the Associated Press College Football poll. The team is ranked no. 13 in the country, per the latest poll. That is a five spot jump from where the squad was a week ago.

It is understandable for the team to make such a massive leap. Oklahoma rolled for 408 yards of total offense, against the Wolverines. The Sooners defense held Michigan scoreless in the first half.

Oklahoma is led by Brent Venables, who was happy with how his team played against Michigan. The Sooners held Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood in check. Underwood posted just 142 passing yards in the game, and no touchdowns.

“We want to do the hunting,” Venables said, per USA Today.

This victory is one of the school's biggest non conference wins in recent years. The game brought a lot of attention, including the ESPN College GameDay crew. Oklahoma football now holds a 2-0 record on the campaign.

Oklahoma football is hopeful to reach the College Football Playoff this season

Oklahoma football fans are used to seeing their team ranked year after year. The Sooners however have struggled in recent seasons under Venables. In 2024, Oklahoma won just six games while playing their first season in the SEC.

The win over Michigan certainly gives both the Oklahoma coach and his team some momentum. Sooners fans want their squad in the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma has another tough conference schedule this season, so the squad will have plenty of opportunities for key wins.

Article Continues Below

Venables took some time though to enjoy his team's non conference victory over Michigan.

“I’m not apologizing for celebrating with the guys,” Venables said. “They need to celebrate.”

One person who is very happy with Oklahoma's rise this season is the school's athletic director. Joe Castiglione thinks that Venables is the right man for the job in Norman.

“There is an element of celebration to it, but I think that was more emblematic of how much they love playing for their coach,” Castiglione said following the victory Saturday. “He has built a great culture here.”

Oklahoma's next game is on Saturday against Temple. Venables hopes this win can propel his team to more victories moving forward.

“We weren’t going against the sisters of the poor,” Venables said. “You’re going against Michigan.”

Time will tell if Oklahoma can take the SEC crown.