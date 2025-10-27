After Baylor's 41-20 loss to Cincinnati, there has been a change made to the Bears' coaching staff.

ESPN's Pete Thamel initially reported this morning that Baylor offensive line coach Mason Miller “is no longer with the program.” Bears head coach Dave Aranda confirmed Thamel's report, saying that it is a “personal matter.”

Miller was hired by Aranda before last season; he had served as FCS Tarleston State's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach in 2023 after three years as the Mississippi State offensive line coach. Miller worked under Mike Leach, for whom Aranda was a graduate assistant in the early 2000s, for five years at Washington State and then Mississippi State before Leach's death in December 2022.

Aranda hired Miller to succeed Eric Mateos, who drew interest from Georgia two years before he eventually became the Arkansas offensive line coach. Miller was the third O-line coach since Aranda was hired by Baylor in 2020; Joe Wickline, who was a BU assistant for Dave Roberts in 1997 and 1998, returned to Waco for Aranda's first season as the Bears' head coach.

Including Saturday's loss, Aranda is now 35-34 overall and 23-27 in the Big 12 at Baylor. His crowning achievement remains his second season, which included a 12-2 record, a Big 12 title, and a Sugar Bowl win. Since then, though, he is 21-25 overall and 14-18 in conference play.

The Bears, who bounced back from back-to-back losing seasons with an 8-5 campaign in 2024, saving Aranda's job in the process, are 4-4 heading into the final month of the regular season. Other than a trip to Tucson for the Nov. 22 game vs. Arizona, Baylor will stay at home to close the season. The Bears host UCF this Saturday, Utah following the bye week, and after their game at Arizona, finish up at McLane Stadium vs. Houston. Last season, Baylor lost to Utah, beat Houston, and did not play either UCF or Arizona.

UCF, which is coming off a bye week, blew out West Virginia 45-13 its last time out. Saturday's game between the Knights and Bears will kick off at approximately 11 a.m. CT.